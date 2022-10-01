Ashcraft (5-5) allowed six runs (five earned) on six hits and two walks over 2.2 innings Friday, striking out one and taking a loss against the Cubs.

Ashcraft was charged with three runs in each of the second and third innings during Friday's brutal outing. It was his shortest start since June 30 when he coughed up seven runs in just 2.1 frames. Over his last four starts, Ashcraft has posted an unsightly 6.86 ERA, raising his season number to 4.52 across 18 starts. The 24-year-old righty is expected to face the Cubs at home next week to finish off his rookie campaign.