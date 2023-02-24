Ashcraft (ankle) threw a successful round of live batting practice Friday in Reds camp, Bobby Nightengale of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Ashcraft made an early exit from his last round of live BP after taking a comebacker off his right ankle, but the 25-year-old hasn't skipped a beat with his spring training throwing progression. He'll soon begin appearing in Cactus League games as he readies himself for a prominent spot in Cincinnati's season-opening starting rotation.
