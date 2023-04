Ashcraft (2-0) earned the win Saturday, allowing zero runs on four hits and four walks over six innings against Philadelphia. He struck out four.

Ashcraft is on a roll to start off the season. The 25-year-old righty has given up just three runs in 19 innings pitched, good for a 1.42 ERA. Additionally, the Alabama native has a 1.16 WHIP, and has given up just one home run thus far. While it's still early, this is as good of a start as fantasy managers could've hoped for.