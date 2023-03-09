Reds manager David Bell announced Thursday that Ashcraft will begin the season as the team's No. 3 starter, Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Hunter Greene was named the Opening Day starter for the Reds on Thursday afternoon, and now Bell adds that Nick Lodolo will pitch the second game of the regular season with Ashcraft following in the third. Ashcraft, 25, worked to a 4.89 ERA and 71:30 K:BB over his first 105 major-league innings (19 starts) in 2022. He's trying to add more swing-and-miss this spring.