Ashcraft allowed two runs on four hits and two walks over 4.1 innings in Sunday's win over Toronto. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision.

Ashcraft allowed an RBI single to Matt Chapman in the second inning followed by Bo Bichette's RBI groundout in the third. The 24-year-old has started seven games with Triple-A Louisville this season prior to making his MLB debut Sunday. He threw 76 pitches and leaned heavily on a mix of sliders and sinkers, with the latter touching 99 miles per hour. Ashcraft could get another turn in the rotation as the Reds are dealing with several injured starters.