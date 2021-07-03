Hembree allowed a hit and struck out two in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Friday's 2-1 win over the Cubs.

A rough June saw Hembree typically working earlier in games, but he's now amassed three straight scoreless innings. The right-hander has a 5.26 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 43:10 K:BB with to saves, four holds and a 2-3 record through 25.2 innings this year. With Lucas Sims (elbow) and Tejay Antone (forearm) both likely out through the All-Star break, there could be more high-leverage assignments available for Hembree going forward.