Hembree (1-1) earned the win in relief Sunday against the Cardinals after tossing a scoreless eighth inning, striking out two.

Hembree finally recorded a scoreless outing after a woeful stretch in which he allowed 10 earned runs across six innings over six appearances. His ERA has ballooned to 5.40 following that stretch, but this outing might be the one that will boost his confidence to re-discover his early-season form.