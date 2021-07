Hembree struck out all three batters he faced and earned a save over the Brewers on Friday.

Hembree entered the game with a runner on the second but needed just 12 pitches to shut down Milwaukee and finish off the victory. He's been given a save chance in each of his last five July appearances, converting four of those while recording a 9:1 K:BB through 4.1 frames. He owns a 4.97 ERA with five saves this season.