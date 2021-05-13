Hembree pitched the final inning in the Reds' 10-inning win over the Pirates on Wednesday, retiring all three batters he faced.
Since joining the Reds, Hembree has thrown 7.2 innings without allowing any earned runs, striking out eight while walking only two. He might be working his way into manager David Bell's trust into higher-leverage situations.
