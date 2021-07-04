Hembree gave up a hit and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to record his third save of the season in a 3-2 win over the Cubs.

The right-hander appears to be the top closing option for the Reds at the moment, picking up saves in back-to-back games. Amir Garrett, who pitched the last two days and was likely unavailable, remains in the mix however, and Lucas Sims (elbow) and Tejay Antone (forearm) could be back later this month as well. On the season, Hembree has a 5.06 ERA thanks to eight homers allowed in 26.2 innings, but his 45:10 K:BB highlights how dominant he can be when everything is clicking.