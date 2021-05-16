Hembree pitched a perfect 12th inning, allowing an unearned run to earn the save in the win over the Rockies on Saturday.

Hembree retired all three batters he faced on Saturday. The runner on second was able to advance and score, however the Reds had a two run lead to work with and he picked up his first save of the season. The 32-year-old normally doesn't get the call in save situations, but this was unique in extra innings. He is pitching lights-out this year, with 9.2 scoreless innings and just a 0.31 WHIP. If he can continue with these numbers, he may find himself in higher-stress situations down the road.