Hembree picked up the save Wednesday against the Royals after hurling a scoreless inning, striking out one.

Hembree has gone 3-for-4 in save chances across his last four outings, as he has taken over the closing duties with both Lucas Sims (elbow) and Tejay Antone (forearm) on the injured list. Hembree is part of a closer-by-committee approach the Reds have embraced this season, but he's often seeing work in high-leverage situations. That's not expected to change regardless of who ends up as the defined closer in that committee -- if there ever is one.