Hembree earned the save Saturday against Milwaukee after tossing a scoreless inning, giving up a walk and striking out one.

Hembree was tasked with closing this out Saturday and got the job done despite needing 18 pitches (10 strikes) to do so, and he has now gone 6-for-7 in save chances this season. He seems to be handling most of the late-inning duties at the moment but has been successful, and he owns a 1.69 ERA with a 0.94 WHIP and an elite 16.9 K/9 through 5.1 innings across six appearances this month.