Hembree (1-2) took the loss Saturday, allowing two runs on two hits and striking out two in two-thirds of an inning versus San Diego.

Hembree gave up a double to Tommy Pham and a two-run home run to Ha-Seong Kim in the eighth inning. It's been a rough month-plus for the veteran reliever, who has allowed 16 runs (14 earned) in his last 12.2 innings after opening the year with eight scoreless outings. The 32-year-old has a 5.91 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 35:7 K:BB, one save and four holds across 21.1 innings overall.