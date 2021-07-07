Hembree (2-4) took the loss Tuesday versus Kansas City. He allowed an unearned run on one hit and one walk while recording his lone out via strikeout.

Hembree entered the contest in a tough spot, as Brad Brach gave up a walk, hit a batter and gave up an unearned run. Hembree allowed both inherited runners to score on a Nicky Lopez single before Amir Garrett relieved him. It was on Garrett's watch that Kansas City walked it off, with the run charged to Hembree. The 32-year-old had converted saves in his last two outings before Tuesday's messy appearance. He has a 5.00 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 46:11 K:BB across 27 innings this year while often seeing high-leverage work in a closer-by-committee bullpen.