Perez was traded from the Blue Jays to the Reds on Friday in exchange for a player to be named later or cash.

The minor move clears a roster spot for Toronto to add the newly-acquired George Springer. Perez made his big-league debut as a 24-year-old last season, making a single relief appearance. Prior to that, he'd topped out at the Double-A level, posting a 4.60 ERA and a 12.3 percent walk rate in 24 starts and two bullpen appearances in 2019.