Rodriguez was traded along with Jose Acuna from the Mets to the Reds in exchange for Tyler Naquin and Phillip Diehl on Thursday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Rodriguez was recently promoted to Single-A St. Lucie after posting a .364/.396/.576 line across 106 plate appearances with the Gulf Coast Mets in rookie ball. He's still several years from potentially reaching the majors but scouting reports suggest he has the potential to eventually develop a plus hit tool.