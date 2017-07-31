Clementina was traded to the Reds by the Dodgers along with Scott Van Slyke in exchange for Tony Cingrani on Monday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.
Clementina was the main draw here, as the 20-year-old is slashing .370/.439/.554 with four homers in 24 games (108 plate appearances) of rookie ball. He'll report to the Reds' rookie-level affiliate for the remainder of the season, where he'll look to keep up his impressive hitting display.
-
