Clementina was traded to the Reds along with Scott Van Slyke in exchange for LHP Tony Cingrani, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.
Clementina was the main draw here, as the 20-year-old is slashing .370/.439/.554 with four homers in 24 games (108 plate appearances) of rookie ball. He'll report to the Reds' Rookie affiliate for the remainder of the season, where he'll look to keep up his impressive display of hitting.
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...
-
Gray should be A-OK in Bronx
Sonny Gray is going from one of the pitcher-friendliest parks to one of the hitter-friendliest,...
-
Waivers: Ready to buy Gausman
Chris Towers picks up some of the pieces from the pre-deadline deals, before getting to the...
-
Can trade spark Lucroy?
Jonathan Lucroy has been one of the biggest busts in Fantasy this season, but Chris Towers...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...