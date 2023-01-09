Ramos signed a minor-league deal with the Reds on Monday and received an invite to spring training, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.
After slashing .250/.304/.417 with the KT Wiz in Korea last season, Ramos will return to the States and attempt to make the Reds' big-league roster. Ramos spent a brief period of time in the majors in 2021 with Arizona, recording a .555 OPS over 55 plate appearances. However, that number jumped up to 1.021 in Triple-A Reno.
