Iribarren signed a minor-league contract with the Reds on Thursday.

The 34-year-old declined a bit with the Reds' Triple-A affiliate last season, producing just a .674 OPS in 271 plate appearances. Iribarren played every position but pitcher last season, however, so he at least offers organizational depth all over the diamond for Cincinnati in case injuries strike the big-league club.

More News
Our Latest Stories