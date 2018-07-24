Reds' Homer Bailey: Activated ahead of start
Bailey (knee) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Tuesday ahead of his scheduled start against the Cardinals.
Bailey hasn't pitched since the end of May while dealing with knee inflammation. He had an ugly 6.68 ERA in 12 starts prior to the injury and hasn't finished with an ERA below 5.50 since 2014 (though injuries have limited him to a total of 38 starts in that time frame). Jackson Stephens (knee) was placed on the DL in a corresponding move.
