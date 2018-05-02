Reds' Homer Bailey: Allows five runs in loss
Bailey (0-4) allowed five runs on six hits and one walk across five innings while taking the loss Tuesday against the Brewers. He struck out one.
Bailey got off to a poor start in this one, allowing three runs on a pair of home runs in the first inning. He settled down over the next few frames but allowed a two-run double to Ryan Braun before closing out the fifth. Bailey was off to a promising start to the season, delivering three quality starts in his first four, but he's posted a 6.89 ERA over his last three starts while posting a 6:4 K:BB in that span. He'll take a 4.81 ERA into his next scheduled start Monday against the Mets.
