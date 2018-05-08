Reds' Homer Bailey: Allows six runs in loss to Mets
Bailey (0-5) allowed six runs on eight hits and one walk across four innings while taking the loss Monday against the Mets. He struck out three.
Much of the damage came via the long ball in this one, including a solo home run from Michael Conforto in the first inning before Jay Bruce and Adrian Gonzalez both went deep in the third. He capped off his day by allowing a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning, and he wasn't summoned back out for the fifth. After a respectable start to the season, Bailey has gotten progressively worse over his last four starts, allowing 18 earned runs over 19.2 innings to run his ERA to 5.61. He'll look to right the ship this weekend against the Dodgers.
