Reds' Homer Bailey: Begins rehab assignment Monday

Bailey (knee) is expected to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville on Monday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Bailey hit the 10-day disabled list last Saturday with knee inflammation just as he was being shifted to a role in the Reds bullpen. Manager Jim Riggleman indicated earlier in the week the veteran right-hander will make multiple rehab appearances and could rejoin the Reds rotation when healthy. It's too early to know which way the team is leaning, with the success of the starting rotation while Bailey is on the shelf likely to be a significant factor in their decision making.