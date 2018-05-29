Reds' Homer Bailey: Bludgeoned by Diamondbacks
Bailey (1-7) allowed eight runs (six earned) on six hits and a walk through four innings in a loss Monday against Arizona.
Bailey continues to flounder, as he has now given up six runs in three of his last five starts to push his ERA up to a lofty 6.68. Bailey hasn't fired a quality start since April 15 against the Cardinals and has given up an absurd 13 home runs in his past eight starts. That includes two more by the Diamondbacks on Monday, not to mention a triple off the bat of Daniel Descalso. Bailey will get a chance to break his cold streak Sunday against the Padres.
