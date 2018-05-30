Reds' Homer Bailey: Bullpen move appears likely

Reds interim manager Jim Riggleman acknowledged Tuesday that Bailey will likely move to the bullpen, though an official decision has yet to be made, John Fay of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "We talked with Homer earlier [Tuesday]," Riggleman said. "We are contemplating moving him to the bullpen. It's going to be a real transition...We've got a few days to sort it out and see with more discussion with [pitching coaches] Danny Darwin and Teddy Power, Homer and myself to see how that would work for him."

Per MLB.com, Bailey is currently listed as the Reds' probable starter for Sunday's game against the Padres, but thanks to Thursday's off day, Cincinnati would be able to turn to Luis Castillo for that contest on normal rest. Riggleman noted that Bailey wasn't receptive to the idea of moving to the bullpen, but the 32-year-old right-hander might not have much choice in the matter after going 1-7 with a 6.68 ERA (6.24 FIP) over his 12 starts this season. Assuming Bailey is in fact demoted to a relief role, Anthony DeSclafani (elbow), who is in the midst of a minor-league rehab assignment, would likely be activated from the 60-day disabled list and enter the rotation at some point during the Reds' series with Colorado early next week.