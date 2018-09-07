Reds' Homer Bailey: Bumped from rotation

Bailey has lost his rotation spot to Tyler Mahle, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Bailey's 6.09 ERA certainly doesn't make a good case for him returning to the rotation, and he hasn't posted an ERA below 5.50 since back in 2014 while battling multiple arm injuries. With the Reds nowhere near the playoff race, there's little reason to give innings to a struggling 32-year-old, so the 23-year-old Mahle will get the opportunities instead.

