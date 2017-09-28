Reds' Homer Bailey: Closes season with seven shutout frames
Bailey (6-9) shut the Brewers out over seven innings Wednesday, striking out four while allowing four hits and three walks in a 6-0 win.
That's a nice way for Bailey to close out 2017, but it doesn't add a whole lot of shine to a brutal campaign that he finishes with a 6.43 ERA and 1.69 WHIP over 18 starts. Although Bailey's come back with more or less his old velocity, you can't say the same about his general effectiveness. His 6.6 K/9 this season represents his worst mark in any year that's seen him make double-digit starts, and his 4.2 BB/9 is his worst since his rookie season. On the bright side, a healthy offseason will be good for him as he tries to put his career-derailing injuries further in the rearview mirror heading into next year.
