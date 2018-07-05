Reds' Homer Bailey: Completes fourth rehab start
Bailey (knee) worked 6.2 innings of one-run ball in his rehab start Tuesday with Triple-A Louisville. He gave up seven hits and no walks and struck out eight.
Bailey has now made four rehab starts with Louisville, with the last three coming on four days' rest after he was briefly sidelined when he suffered a setback with his right knee in a June 11 outing. The right-hander has been sharp his last two times out with only four runs allowed over 13.2 innings, but it's unclear if the Reds have any interest in adding him back to the big-league rotation. He has posted a 6.53 ERA in 30 starts with the Reds over the past two years and hasn't been receptive to moving to the bullpen.
More News
-
Reds' Homer Bailey: To start Saturday at Triple-A•
-
Reds' Homer Bailey: Knee still presenting issues•
-
Reds' Homer Bailey: Begins rehab assignment Monday•
-
Reds' Homer Bailey: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Reds' Homer Bailey: Lands on DL with knee inflammation•
-
Reds' Homer Bailey: Officially shifts to bullpen•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Anderson, Piscotty signs
What do we make of recent strong performances from the likes of Jose Urena, Stephen Piscotty...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt in top 25
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Bullpen: Dominguez, Rondon earning saves
Seranthony Dominguez and Hector Rondon continue to pile up saves for their respective teams...
-
Waivers: Ohtani back; Garcia raking
The two-way player is down to a one-player for the time being, but Scott White says Shohei...
-
Why you shouldn't drop Jon Gray
Jon Gray got a surprise demotion to Triple-A over the weekend, but Scott White explains why...
-
Waivers: Solid outfield options
Heath Cummings looks at Avisail Garcia's recent hot streak and whether he can repeat 2017.