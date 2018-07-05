Reds' Homer Bailey: Completes fourth rehab start

Bailey (knee) worked 6.2 innings of one-run ball in his rehab start Tuesday with Triple-A Louisville. He gave up seven hits and no walks and struck out eight.

Bailey has now made four rehab starts with Louisville, with the last three coming on four days' rest after he was briefly sidelined when he suffered a setback with his right knee in a June 11 outing. The right-hander has been sharp his last two times out with only four runs allowed over 13.2 innings, but it's unclear if the Reds have any interest in adding him back to the big-league rotation. He has posted a 6.53 ERA in 30 starts with the Reds over the past two years and hasn't been receptive to moving to the bullpen.