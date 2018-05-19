Reds' Homer Bailey: Cuffed around by Cubs on Friday
Bailey (1-6) took the loss against the Cubs on Friday, coughing up six runs on 10 hits and five walks over 4.2 innings while striking out three.
The right-hander somehow threw 61 of 88 pitches for strikes despite the season-high five walks, but Bailey was catching far too much of the plate when he was getting the ball over. He'll carry a 6.11 ERA into his next outing Wednesday at home against the Pirates.
