Reds' Homer Bailey: Cuffed around by Cubs on Friday

Bailey (1-6) took the loss against the Cubs on Friday, coughing up six runs on 10 hits and five walks over 4.2 innings while striking out three.

The right-hander somehow threw 61 of 88 pitches for strikes despite the season-high five walks, but Bailey was catching far too much of the plate when he was getting the ball over. He'll carry a 6.11 ERA into his next outing Wednesday at home against the Pirates.