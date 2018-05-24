Reds' Homer Bailey: Escapes with no-decision Wednesday
Bailey didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Pirates, allowing four runs on 10 hits and three walks over five innings while striking out three.
A late collapse by the Bucs bullpen took Bailey off the hook for another loss, but this was still far from a positive outing for the right-hander. The 32-year-old now has a 6.21 ERA and 35:23 K:BB through 58 innings on the year, and even the humidor may not make him a palatable fantasy option in his next start Monday on the road against the Diamondbacks.
