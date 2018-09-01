Reds' Homer Bailey: Falls to 1-13

Bailey (1-13) took the loss against the Cardinals on Friday, giving up seven runs (three earned) on nine hits over five innings, striking out five and walking two in the Reds' 12-5 defeat.

Bailey's final line wasn't terrible with four of the seven runs he gave up being unearned, but he still took the loss for the seventh time in his last eight starts to drop him to 1-13 on the season. The veteran right-hander is far off the fantasy radar, as he's also sporting a 6.13 ERA and a 1.65 WHIP that have contributed to the dismal record.