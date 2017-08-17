Reds' Homer Bailey: Fans 10 in loss

Bailey allowed six runs on seven hits and five walks while striking out 10 batters through 5.2 innings during Wednesday's loss to the Cubs. He didn't factor into the decision.

Through his first 10 starts of the season, Bailey's allowed two runs or fewer in five outings and 39 runs over 18 innings in the other five games. Wednesday checks out somewhere in between. Bailey got in trouble in the first inning and allowed a grand slam to Anthony Rizzo, but he also showcased his throwback pitch arsenal to pile up 10 punchouts. The veteran righty clearly boasts some upside, but his lack of start-to-start consistency makes him a risky fantasy option in all settings. He lines up to face the Cubs again in his next start, but this time the game will be at Great American Ball Park.