Reds' Homer Bailey: First inning woes continue

Bailey gave up four runs over four innings Monday against the Angels, including two in the first inning. He has a career first-inning ERA of 8.00, the Dayton Daily News reports.

Bailey's contract already ensures that he'd be in the rotation to begin the season no matter how well he performed this spring, but injuries to Anthony DeSclafani and Brandon Finnegan have locked that in further. The odds on him succeeding seem pretty low - he's either been hurt or hit hard ever since getting his contract extension.