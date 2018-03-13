Reds' Homer Bailey: First inning woes continue
Bailey gave up four runs over four innings Monday against the Angels, including two in the first inning. He has a career first-inning ERA of 8.00, the Dayton Daily News reports.
Bailey's contract already ensures that he'd be in the rotation to begin the season no matter how well he performed this spring, but injuries to Anthony DeSclafani and Brandon Finnegan have locked that in further. The odds on him succeeding seem pretty low - he's either been hurt or hit hard ever since getting his contract extension.
More News
-
Reds' Homer Bailey: Gets bombed by White Sox•
-
Reds' Homer Bailey: Reports to camp healthy•
-
Reds' Homer Bailey: Closes season with seven shutout frames•
-
Reds' Homer Bailey: Lasts just four innings in loss•
-
Reds' Homer Bailey: Fans seven in Friday victory•
-
Reds' Homer Bailey: Allows five runs in loss•
-
Spring Takes: Leone, Bedrosian to close?
A couple of surprising closer candidates have emerged, according to Scott White, who also looks...
-
Draft Strategy: Innings a priority
Think you know what makes a good Fantasy pitcher? Our Scott White says the formula is changing...
-
SportsLine: Fade Hosmer, Godley
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Podcast: Who's third overall pick?
On today’s show we debate Trea Turner vs. Nolan Arenado third overall and tell you what you...
-
Spring Takes: New heights for DeShields?
Our Scott White looks at Delino DeShields' stolen base potential, Lucas Giolito's breakout...
-
Royals assets: More Soler power?
The suspension of Jorge Bonifacio means the Royals may give Jorge Soler a longer look this...