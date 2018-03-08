Reds' Homer Bailey: Gets bombed by White Sox
Bailey really struggled against the White Sox on Wednesday, allowing six runs on seven hits over three innings. He struck out only one, and allowed two homers.
A mitigating factor in Bailey's outing is that nearly everyone got hit hard in a 14-12 game, suggesting that the park and weather conditions had a big impact in the result.
