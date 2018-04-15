Reds' Homer Bailey: Gives up three runs in loss Sunday

Bailey (0-3) allowed three runs on four hits and two walks over seven innings in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Cardinals.

During his time in Sunday's game, Bailey struck out four batters and threw just 54 of his 90 pitches for strikes. However, although he gave up a two-run home run to Greg Garcia in the second inning, Bailey managed to recover and gave up just one more run in the following five frames. While he currently has a respectable 3.42 ERA, expectations should be kept in check for Bailey, who's turned in an ERA of 5.56 or higher in each of his last three injury-shortened seasons. His next turn in the rotation figures to be Saturday, which will be another matchup against the Cardinals.