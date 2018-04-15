Reds' Homer Bailey: Gives up three runs in loss Sunday
Bailey (0-3) allowed three runs on four hits and two walks over seven innings in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Cardinals.
During his time in Sunday's game, Bailey struck out four batters and threw just 54 of his 90 pitches for strikes. However, although he gave up a two-run home run to Greg Garcia in the second inning, Bailey managed to recover and gave up just one more run in the following five frames. While he currently has a respectable 3.42 ERA, expectations should be kept in check for Bailey, who's turned in an ERA of 5.56 or higher in each of his last three injury-shortened seasons. His next turn in the rotation figures to be Saturday, which will be another matchup against the Cardinals.
More News
-
Reds' Homer Bailey: Turns in strong effort against Phillies•
-
Reds' Homer Bailey: Takes loss against Pirates•
-
Reds' Homer Bailey: Looks good in losing effort Friday•
-
Reds' Homer Bailey: Thursday's scheduled start postponed•
-
Reds' Homer Bailey: Named Opening Day starter•
-
Reds' Homer Bailey: Likely Opening Day Starter•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...