Reds' Homer Bailey: Knee still presenting issues
Bailey (knee) has been pulled off his rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander was knocked around for five runs on six hits and a walk in three innings with Louisville on Monday, and it seems lingering knee soreness played a part in his struggles. It's uncertain when he may be able to restart his rehab assignment. The Reds were ready to move Bailey to the bullpen after the 32-year-old posted a 6.68 ERA and 1.69 WHIP in his first 12 starts, but Bailey made it clear that he didn't like the idea. The fact that he was stretching out before this setback suggests the team is going to accommodate Bailey and return him to the rotation once healthy.
