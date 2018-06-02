Reds' Homer Bailey: Lands on DL with knee inflammation
Bailey was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with right knee inflammation, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
When asked Friday if he thought he could be successful as a reliever, Bailey said, "probably not," so it's possible this is just a way to better utilize his roster spot in the short term rather than deal with a pitcher who is not confident in his ability to do his job. Austin Brice was activated from the disabled list in a corresponding move.
