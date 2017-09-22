Reds' Homer Bailey: Lasts just four innings in loss
Bailey (5-9) allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three batters through only three innings to take the loss to St. Louis on Thursday.
Bailey has flashed signs this season and allowed two runs or fewer in eight of his 17 starts. However, there have also been too many poor showings, and the 31-year-old righty sports a 6.96 ERA, 1.75 WHIP and 6.8 K/9 for the campaign. His inconsistency has been a fantasy nightmare, and his year-long numbers don't move the needle in any setting. Bailey lines up to make one more start against the Brewers at Miller Park.
