Reds' Homer Bailey: Likely Opening Day Starter
Though the Reds are reticent to name an official Opening Day starter, they are leaning towards going with Bailey, John Fay of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
The Reds have been burned a little by injury in the past after naming a pitcher as their guy on Opening Day, so that might explain why they haven't been willing to tab anyone officially.
