Reds' Homer Bailey: Looks good in losing effort Friday

Bailey (0-1) allowed one run on four hits and three walks over six innings while striking out three in Friday's 2-0 loss to the Nationals.

After wrapping up last season with seven scoreless innings in Milwaukee, the 31-year-old kicked off 2018 with another strong performance, even if he did get out-dueled by Max Scherzer. Bailey hasn't provided consistent fantasy value since 2014, but at the moment he looks healthy and ready to help stabilize a shaky Reds rotation. His next start will come Thursday in Pittsburgh.