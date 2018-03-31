Reds' Homer Bailey: Looks good in losing effort Friday
Bailey (0-1) allowed one run on four hits and three walks over six innings while striking out three in Friday's 2-0 loss to the Nationals.
After wrapping up last season with seven scoreless innings in Milwaukee, the 31-year-old kicked off 2018 with another strong performance, even if he did get out-dueled by Max Scherzer. Bailey hasn't provided consistent fantasy value since 2014, but at the moment he looks healthy and ready to help stabilize a shaky Reds rotation. His next start will come Thursday in Pittsburgh.
