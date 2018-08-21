Reds' Homer Bailey: Loses despite quality start

Bailey (1-11) allowed three runs on eight hits and one walk across six innings while taking the loss Monday against the Brewers. He struck out five.

Bailey pitched well through the early innings and was spotted a two-run lead, but he allowed a solo home run to Christian Yelich in the fifth and a two-run shot to Travis Shaw in the sixth to fall behind on the scoreboard. The home team added a couple of runs late to ensure the veteran took his 11th loss. Bailey's quality start was a positive sight to see after he'd allowed 10 earned runs across 8.2 innings in his previous two outings, but his ERA still sits at a putrid 6.21 on the season, to go along with a 1.62 WHIP. He'll look to build on this improved effort in his next scheduled start this weekend against the Cubs.