Reds' Homer Bailey: Loses despite quality start
Bailey (1-11) allowed three runs on eight hits and one walk across six innings while taking the loss Monday against the Brewers. He struck out five.
Bailey pitched well through the early innings and was spotted a two-run lead, but he allowed a solo home run to Christian Yelich in the fifth and a two-run shot to Travis Shaw in the sixth to fall behind on the scoreboard. The home team added a couple of runs late to ensure the veteran took his 11th loss. Bailey's quality start was a positive sight to see after he'd allowed 10 earned runs across 8.2 innings in his previous two outings, but his ERA still sits at a putrid 6.21 on the season, to go along with a 1.62 WHIP. He'll look to build on this improved effort in his next scheduled start this weekend against the Cubs.
More News
-
Reds' Homer Bailey: Surrenders 10 hits vs. Indians•
-
Reds' Homer Bailey: Surrenders 11 hits vs. Mets•
-
Reds' Homer Bailey: Takes tough-luck loss in Detroit•
-
Reds' Homer Bailey: Strikes out eight in no-decision•
-
Reds' Homer Bailey: Activated ahead of start•
-
Reds' Homer Bailey: Set to start Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...
-
Waivers: Consider Castillo, Musgrove
Miss out on adding hot-shot prospect Michael Kopech? Chris Towers identifies a few high-upside...
-
Michael Kopech's here — get excited
Pitching prospects aren't as likely as hitting prospects to make an immediate impact in Fantasy...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...