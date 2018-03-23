Reds' Homer Bailey: Named Opening Day starter
Bailey was officially named as the Reds' Opening Day starter, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Bailey will take the mound against the Nationals on Thursday to begin the 2018 campaign. Over 18 starts in 2017, he posted a 6.43 ERA and 1.69 WHIP with a 67:42 K:BB.
More News
-
Reds' Homer Bailey: Likely Opening Day Starter•
-
Reds' Homer Bailey: First inning woes continue•
-
Reds' Homer Bailey: Gets bombed by White Sox•
-
Reds' Homer Bailey: Reports to camp healthy•
-
Reds' Homer Bailey: Closes season with seven shutout frames•
-
Reds' Homer Bailey: Lasts just four innings in loss•
-
Conforto healthy; Samardzija hurting
Michael Conforto is progressing faster than expected, Jeff Samardzija and Steven Souza are...
-
2018 Fantasy baseball rankings: Top 3B
Our advanced model simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and came up with surprising resul...
-
Players Scott White keeps drafting
Whether he targets them or just happens into them, these are the players our Scott White drafts...
-
Top Fantasy breakouts: Draft Devers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Podcast: New mock draft strategies
Do you ever experiment with new strategies in a mock draft? We did, and we didn’t like the...
-
Crowded lineups: Who wins out?
Chris Towers takes a look at those teams that might be too crowded to let everyone live up...