Reds' Homer Bailey: Named Opening Day starter

Bailey was officially named as the Reds' Opening Day starter, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Bailey will take the mound against the Nationals on Thursday to begin the 2018 campaign. Over 18 starts in 2017, he posted a 6.43 ERA and 1.69 WHIP with a 67:42 K:BB.

