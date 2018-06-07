Reds' Homer Bailey: Nearing rehab assignment
Bailey (knee) could begin a minor-league rehab assignment in the next 4-to-5 days, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Bailey has been on the disabled list since Saturday with knee inflammation. It sounds like his stay on the shelf could be brief, however, as he threw from flat ground Thursday and could be cleared for minor-league game action within the week if everything checks out OK in the coming days. Bailey, who owns a 6.68 ERA across 12 starts this season, was shifted to a relief role prior to landing on the DL, but manager Jim Riggleman didn't rule out the possibility of the veteran rejoining the rotation when healthy. "After he throws down there a couple of times, and we'll see how our guys are doing here, we might need him as a starter here," Riggleman said. "We'll just kind of see where it takes us, in terms of performances we get here, and see how he's doing there."
