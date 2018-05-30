Reds' Homer Bailey: Officially shifts to bullpen

Bailey will be taken out of the starting rotation and used strictly out of the bullpen, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

This move was expected, as manager Jim Riggleman had been contemplating moving Bailey to the bullpen since Tuesday. Luis Castillo will get the nod for Sunday's game in his place. Bailey could come in handy as a long reliever, and he'll look to get his season back on track any way he can after starting 1-7 with a 6.68 ERA through 12 starts.