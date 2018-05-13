Reds' Homer Bailey: Picks up first win of season

Bailey (1-5) earned the win Saturday, allowing three runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out four over five innings against the Dodgers.

It wasn't an impressive performance -- Bailey gave up a homer to Cody Bellinger and induced just five swinging strikes on 81 pitches. However, the Dodgers failed to capitalize with runners on base, stranding 11 in the game and allowing Bailey to get into the win column for the first time. Bailey has been one of the worst starters in the majors this year and he's been especially bad at home. He draws the Cubs at Great American Ball Park next weekend.