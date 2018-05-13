Reds' Homer Bailey: Picks up first win of season
Bailey (1-5) earned the win Saturday, allowing three runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out four over five innings against the Dodgers.
It wasn't an impressive performance -- Bailey gave up a homer to Cody Bellinger and induced just five swinging strikes on 81 pitches. However, the Dodgers failed to capitalize with runners on base, stranding 11 in the game and allowing Bailey to get into the win column for the first time. Bailey has been one of the worst starters in the majors this year and he's been especially bad at home. He draws the Cubs at Great American Ball Park next weekend.
More News
-
Reds' Homer Bailey: Allows six runs in loss to Mets•
-
Reds' Homer Bailey: Allows five runs in loss•
-
Reds' Homer Bailey: Pulled early in no-decision•
-
Reds' Homer Bailey: Whiffs four in no-decision•
-
Reds' Homer Bailey: Gives up three runs in loss Sunday•
-
Reds' Homer Bailey: Turns in strong effort against Phillies•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...