Reds' Homer Bailey: Picks up win despite control issues Friday

Bailey (4-6) allowed two runs on five hits and five walks over five innings while striking out five Friday to pick up the win as the Reds downed the Brewers 11-10.

Cinci's offense staked Bailey to a 10-2 lead by the top of the fourth inning, but he barely lasted long enough to reap the rewards, throwing 102 pitches (60 strikes) before hitting the showers. The 31-year-old now has an 8.31 ERA, 2.01 WHIP and 19:16 K:BB in 30.1 innings over six starts since the All-Star break, and he should be far from any active fantasy rosters heading into his next outing Wednesday on the road against the Cubs.