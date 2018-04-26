Reds' Homer Bailey: Pulled early in no-decision

Bailey allowed four runs on seven hits and one walk across five innings in a no-decision against the Braves on Thursday. He struck out one.

Bailey was pulled after tossing just 50 pitches --38 of which were strikes -- in an attempt to spark a rally in the bottom half of the inning. It worked, as the Reds tied the game up at four in the bottom of the fifth and got Bailey off the hook for the loss, though the team still ended up losing the game. The veteran pitcher now owns a serviceable 4.19 ERA and 1.22 WHIP through six starts this season, but his 21:11 K:BB across 34.1 innings leaves much to be desired. He'll look to pick up his first win of the season when he toes the rubber next against the Brewers on Tuesday.