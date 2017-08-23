Reds' Homer Bailey: Removed as precaution Tuesday
Bailey was removed from Tuesday's game against the Cubs after three innings with right shoulder irritation.
It was initially thought that Bailey was lifted due to a lower-body injury, but it turns out that the veteran pitcher was bothered by some discomfort in his throwing shoulder. The Reds are saying that his removal was simply precautionary, so it sounds like he'll have a good shot to take the mound in his upcoming scheduled start against the Pirates on Sunday.
